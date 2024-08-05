It’s been just over a week since the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverinea film that has broken many records in terms of audience and that at the same time could be said to have saved Marvel for this year, since since 2022 the company has not been doing well even with big releases like The Marvels. And within the film starring Ryan Reynoldssome references have been seen that are worth mentioning, since not only old papers appeared but also those that never arrived.

The cameo that caught the fans’ attention was precisely that of Gambita character about whom a solo film was going to be made but in the end nothing came of it, in fact the actor who was considered the chosen one was Channing Tatum, and to the surprise of the spectators it was this same one who gave him life in the film Deadpool. That leads to an interesting story of how Shawn Levy, The director managed to contact the artist so that he could appear on screen for a few minutes.

Here is what was mentioned by Levy:

What happened, first and foremost, is a decade in which Channing wanted to play this role and a decade in which Channing almost played this role at Fox. I know this personally because in those years, I was one of 25 different directors who met with Channing to direct the Fox movie ‘Gambit’ and yet it never happened. So when we decided to put Gambit in this movie, we knew it would be deeply rewarding for Channing.

In the end, everything had a rather satisfactory outcome, since Tatum He was able to play that role that was denied to him for decades and somehow he remained engraved in the films of Marvelhowever, it is not known if it will reappear at some point or if it could be included in the reboot of the UCM as part of the X MenHowever, the actor is glad to have at least brought him to life for one occasion, and that has fans beginning to ask for him to continue appearing in the future.

Remember that Deadpool & Wolverine is available in theaters.

Via: The PlayList

Author’s note: That cameo was not expected, to be honest, and it was worth seeing him on screen even though he had some light comic relief. Let’s wait and see if he will continue to participate or if he remained a reference.