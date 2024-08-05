If you are looking for a new smartphone model, you are definitely in the right place: today Amazon Italy is offering realme 12x 5G on offer at all-time low with a good 5% discount, allowing you to save 40 euros compared to the price recommended by the manufacturing company. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
Realme 12x 5G is available on offer on Amazon for only 159.99 eurosagainst the 199.99 euros of the recommended price. The smartphone is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
The salient features of realme 12x 5G
Let’s start first of all from the display with refresh rate of 120Hzwhich guarantees maximum fluidity and dynamism for every multimedia content. Good autonomy thanks to the 5000 mAh capacity batterywhich allows you to get to the end of the day with peace of mind. The smartphone obviously supports the 5G connectivitythus offering high speeds in both download and upload.
The camera department is also excellent, thanks to the 50 megapixel sensor powered by artificial intelligence, thanks to which you can get perfect shots. The smartphone also has 128 GB of memorywhere you can store photos, videos and files of any type.
