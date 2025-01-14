After two weeks of noise, the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, appeared before the media to explain the latest lever which has allowed the registration – through a precautionary measure granted by the Higher Sports Council – of the footballers Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. The move consisted of the sale of the exploitation of 475 VIP seats in the new stadium in exchange for 100 million euros, which have been acquired by investment funds from Qatar and the Emirates that have not been revealed.

The Barça leader and the club’s corporate director, Manel del Río, explained that the contract was closed for a period of 30 years and that during this period the organization will continue to collect the 300 million that correspond to the income budgeted by these localities. The price of each seat is set at around 22,000 euros per season.

Thus, these funds will have the right to market them and add a margin to this amount with which they hope to make the investment undertaken profitable. The only thing known about the new owner is that they are two investment funds, one from Qatar and the other from the United Arab Emirates, which Laporta refused to identify due to confidentiality clauses.

In this case – and unlike what happened with Barça Vision – it does seem that they have financial solvency. The Qatari fund, which was left with around 75 seats, has already disbursed the 30 million that it owed and the Emirati fund paid another 28 million, 40% of the 70 million that correspond to it. The payment, however, could not be credited until January 3, which left the ordinary registration in offside, as it expired on December 31.

With this income already in Barcelona’s treasury, LaLiga allowed it to enter the 1:1 condition in the fair play economic, which has allowed him to have the salary space available to register both players. This registration is, for the moment, provisional due to a precautionary measure from the CSD, which has not yet ruled on the merits of the case.

Laporta also wanted to highlight that with the new lever Future income is not committed, as it is an amount added to what has already been budgeted. He also pointed out that the seats sold are 5.5% of the 9,600 VIP seats that the new Camp Nou will have.

The impact of defaults

The president admitted that the non-payments suffered in the last year in the Barça Vision subsidiary may have had an impact on LaLiga’s criteria when it comes to admitting Barcelona’s documentation in this operation. “It has been a superlative tension, they have asked for additional information that in similar situations had not been requested,” he said.

“The non-payment of Barça Vision I suppose impacted the criteria, but sometimes it seems that they give us diabolical tests,” he added.

It should be remembered that with the lever failure of Barça Vision, the club’s audiovisual subsidiary, the Barça team was able to register players despite the fact that the promised investors have repeatedly failed to comply with the planned payment schedule.