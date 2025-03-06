Thursday, March 6, 2025 San Olegario Among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Santoral.

San Olegario was a bishop of Barcelona from 1115 to 1137, facing numerous challenges during his ministry. Outstanding for his leadership and pastoral delivery, he also assumed the position of Archbishop of Tarragona. He participated in key councils, such as Tolosa, Reims and the IX Lateran Council. He died in 1137.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the Catholic Church commemorates El Santo de Colet San Olegario and with which the Catholic religion tributes people in Spain.

This holiday has achieved that, at least, once a year, Christians can commemorate the day in which the saint who bears his name was canonized. But what does this mean? Celebrate the saint It is to celebrate the exemplary life of those Christians who preceded us and who bear our name. And, although it has less and less importance in society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively enjoy this day.

The names of which today, March 6, 2025 we commemorate their saint are obtained from Roman martyrology. This manual brings together and complements new saints after their canonization. From time to time, the Vatican adds new names to the Roman martyrology And so the list is completed.

In addition to the celebration of San Olegariowhich we celebrate today, other onomastics are commemorated in the Catholic Church. This is due to the large number of saints who, over the centuries of history, have been gaining this distinction. For this reason today, March 6 we also celebrate:

Pigtail

María de la Providencia

Crodegano

Evagrio

Fridolino

Martian of tortone

Quirico de Tréveris

Victorino de Nicomedia.

