On January 18, a unique vehicle that is destined to revolutionize the sector and that has raised great expectations among collectors will go on sale at an event held in the city of Kissimmee, Florida. The company Mecum Auctions will go under the hammer the first and only fully armored presidential limousine to reach the private sector giving one lucky buyer the opportunity to sit in the same car that the President of the United States traveled with Bill Clinton during his mandate.

This is one of three examples that were built in 1996 for Clinton



mecum auctions





The vehicle in question is one of three examples that were manufactured for the president in 1996, another of them is in the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum in Arkansas and the other was never delivered by the CIA. It is estimated that in the construction of the three vehicles, about 6 million dollars. The estimated sales figure has not been provided, but given the amount it cost at the time and its history and exclusivity It is likely to exceed $1 million.

This Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham It is completely customized and has a roof raised by 7.62 centimeters, a length of 8.86 meters and a wheelbase of 4.25 meters. The propulsion system, built by hand by Jack Roush, It is a 7.4-liter V8 associated with a four-speed automatic gearbox. The maximum speed it can reach is 228 km/h. The best thing is that it has barely been used since it only marks 1,081 kilometers on the odometer.

Image of the interior of the limousine with television and vhs player



mecum auctions





The vehicle does not lack details. To guarantee the safety of the president and now its new owner, it has bulletproof glass, a halogen fluorescent lighting system, oxygen and fire extinguishing systems on board, special tires with anti-puncture inserts and emergency lights and siren signaling and It is explosion protected according to the B6 standard.









For its part, the interior, which can accommodate up to six passengersfeatures blue leather upholstery and matching rugs, as well as zebrawood accents. As far as technology is concerned, it includes a public address system, telephone, a Thomson television and a VHS player. As an extra complement for the most patriotic, the front fenders are equipped with American flag supports.