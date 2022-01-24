The story of Assassin’s Creed It is one of the most complicated today. Although the idea of ​​combining the past with the modern age sounds interesting, the conflict between the Templars and the Assassins has become complicated to the point that many people avoid this topic whenever possible. But nevertheless, For those still interested, it has been revealed that the original trilogy was going to have a very different ending.

as you know, Assassin’s Creed 3 split your story in two. On the one hand, we have Connor Kenway, an American Indian fighting for independence from the United States, and on the other we follow the path of Desmond in the present, who tries to prevent the end of the world. However, Lars de Wildt, a graduate student at a university in Belgium, has pointed out that the third title was originally going to be set primarily in the present day, and it was to end with the protagonists escaping Earth in a spaceship.

After conducting a series of interviews with Patrice Désilets, creator of Assassin’s Creed, and Alex Hutchinson, creative director of the third title, Lars de Wildt claims that this was the original plan. This was what he wrote:

“In a nutshell, the third game would end with a resolution of the conflict in the present day, with Desmond Miles, voiced by [Nolan] North, defeating Abstergo using the combined knowledge and skills of all his ancestors, including Altair from AC1 and Ezio from AC2. Also, it’s the end of the world in 2012, and Desmond Miles and Lucy are starting a new civilization somewhere else, like Adam and Eve.”

Considering the extensive and confusing history of the series, the idea of ​​traveling to space does not sound like something far-fetched. However, this was not Ubisoft’s plan, and at the end of the day the story continues with a new trilogy, and in the future we will see much more of the assassins.

Via: Eurogamer