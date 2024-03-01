For the death of Antonella Di Massa, the hypothesis that her death occurred due to poisoning arises: the reason and what emerged

There are still many points to clarify regarding the sudden disappearance of Antonella Di Massa, unfortunately after 10 long days of research, a sad reality emerged. At this time, investigators are trying to understand what happened in those days when no one had any news about her.

For now the most accredited hypothesis is that of extreme gesturebut the possibility that something could have been committed is not ruled out either crime and then understand what happened to her. However, a local newspaper also spoke of how she could have taken her own life.

Antonella lived on the island of Ischia with her husband and two daughters. On the morning of February 17, she left the house with her mother to go shopping. Once she returned she sorted everything out, but around 11 she left again, without however saying where she was going. Her husband was not at home in those days, because he had gone to visit some family members Calabria.

Her daughters, not seeing her return, tried to contact her several times, but eventually they started to get alarmed. In the afternoon they found his car locked in the Succhivo area, about 10 km from his home. It was closed and his was inside too telephone. That same evening they went to the barracks to report the crime disappearance of the 51 year old.

The new hypothesis on how Antonella Di Massa would have taken her own life

From here all the searches began, which ended after a few days, as the agents did not find anything clues valid to be able to continue them. However, it is on February 27th that the envoys of Who has seen?they manage to find the woman's body, it was a a few meters from the place in some witnesses they saw her for the last time.

The journalists entered an uncultivated field and only shortly afterwards made the sad discovery. Under the orange tree there was the lifeless body of the woman. Next to her is the light blue envelope she was holding in her hand at the time of her disappearance, a black bag and perhaps in your hand, a bottle of antifreeze liquid.

From what the newspaper writes The Republic, the extreme gesture hypothesis seems to be the most plausible. This is because the family members would have found a ticket in which she said she wanted to move away because she didn't feel understood. Furthermore, the possibility is that she decided to end it by drinking that liquid and therefore she would have died for poisoning, but the mystery is precisely the bruises found. Only the autopsy will provide concrete answers on what happened.