The International Board (IFAB)responsible for defining the rules of football, will decide this Saturday on possible changes aimed at improving behavior and respect

on the field towards the referees, so that they wear a body camera and that only the captains can address them.

Both items appear on the agenda of the 138th Annual General Meeting of the IFAB

in glasgow, along with a stricter application of the rules against players and coaches who engage in disrespectful behavior and that allow better management of mass confrontations.

New ideas

The need to continue developing semi-automatic offside technology will also be on the table, to speed up referees' decisions.

in these situations, and the option of temporary expulsions with the introduction of the so-called blue card.

Regarding this and although the technical and football advisory panels of the IFAB were in favor of its test in higher categories, after having used it

in grassroots football, FIFA thas a different opinion.

For FIFA, any attempt to use the blue card should be limited to testing it responsibly at the lowest levels and it will reiterate this position tomorrow when the point is debated, as announced by the organization on February 8.

As confirmed by the IFAB, the agenda also includes possible clarifications of the rules of the game, which would come into force on July 1, specifically

in rule 12, to sanction the hands in which penalties are awarded in the same way as fouls, and in rule 14 (Penalty), relating to the invasion of the field of play and the position of the ball at the penalty spot.

Goal disallowed against Leipzig against Real Madrid Photo: Taken from the ESPN broadcast

Another point previously agreed upon by the IFAB panels for study tomorrow is the inclusion in the rules of the game as such the communication of the final decisions of the VAR after a review, following the tests made public.

Changes to the rules of the game can only be approved

at the IFAB annual general meetings such as tomorrow's, which will be chaired by the Scottish Federation.

IFAB decisions require a three-quarters majority for approval after the votes of its member federations, EnglandScotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which has a vote in the meetings, and those of FIFA, which

representing its 207 associations it has 4 votes.

The IFAB understands that in this way, its five members guarantee that it is preserved

respect for the traditions of football, together with its international reality.

