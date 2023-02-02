Beijing, China.- The reaction of a chimpanzee in the nanning zoolocated in the Chinese region of Guangxihas given something to talk about, since through a video you can see the primate “Take revenge” after a bottle of water was thrown at him in his compound.

Images captured by a visitor show the exact moment in which the animal realized that someone had thrown garbage in his home, so furious, he did not hesitate to grab the plastic object, hit it on the floor and later throw it towards people that were around your space.

The behavior surprised the witnesses, among whom were children, young people and adults; Some of them even opened umbrellas to avoid being hit by an object that the chimpanzee threw at them, something that finally happened and could be captured on video.

It turns out that in the publication of the account of Twitter @WorldofChinese, not only the annoyance of the primatebut also the exact moment in which the plastic bottle hits the cell phone that was recording it very hard, so it ended up on the floor.

Due to the blow, the young woman who was recording was injured, because in the same clip she appeared with an injury and blood under her eyebrow. In addition, you can see the cell phone with the broken screen and the girl crying for what had happened.

Regarding the pronouncement of Zoo, the entity assured that the tourists “provoked” the animal and that this was the reason why it responded violently; however, they said they would launch further inquiries to determine precisely what happened to the primate, whose name is Diu Na Xing.