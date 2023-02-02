Something that stood out Pokemon scarlet and violet in its launch days, it was because it was a product that really failed both for fans of the series and for those who tried it for the first time. However, the game has been updated over the months, this to provide a more pleasant experience for those who buy their copies.

In fact, it was recently shared by the Financial Postthat susan pennefather of Nintendo of Canada He addressed the issue of the complications of the first weeks of these video games on the market. Ensuring that these types of issues will already be covered, so they will give the go-ahead to the following games before they are released.

Here what he commented:

Financial Post: The latest Pokémon games have proven to be hugely successful, but they also suffered from many performance issues and crashes, a problem not common with Nintendo exclusives. What did you learn from that software release? Susan Pennefather: You know, we absolutely apologize. Because it’s very important to give players a positive experience with our games, and when that doesn’t happen, we take it very seriously. What I can say is that player feedback has been taken very seriously. And we are working on improvements for these games.

Something that draws attention is that very rarely is he seen Nintendo apologize for the releases, and that’s because many of them tend to come out with almost flawless quality from day one. In fact, who should really come out and apologize is Game Freak Y pokemon companysince they are in charge of creating all the products of the saga.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It’s good that the company should own up to mistakes, but that’s more up to Game Freak. Still, hopefully the next expansions don’t turn out that fatal.