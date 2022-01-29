A tremendous scare was experienced, during the edition of this Friday, January 28, in This is Habacilar, since a participant fell into the pool and was about to drown. It all happened during one of the games, when the young man turned 30 times on a platform and fell into the water; then, as a result of dizziness, he had no time to react.

A new game was presented in the program where each participant must try to cross the pool after having made several laps.

YOU CAN SEE: This is Habacilar: Program plummets in rating on its third day on the air: know the figures

In the images you can see the evident desperation of the young man in the pool trying to get help.

It should be noted that inside the pool there was a person in charge to help people who fall into the water. However, this ‘lifeguard’ was slow to help the young man.

Paloma Fiuza and Facundo González ask that the number of laps be reduced to avoid these accidents

During this worrying moment, several people helped the young man, while Paloma Fiuza and Facundo González could not hide their concern at this fact and asked that the number of laps that the participant must take be reduced to avoid another similar incident live.

However, the hosts of the program did not comment on the matter.

This is Habacilar begins by celebrating Peru’s victory over Colombia

They celebrate big! After the long-awaited victory of Peru against Colombia in Barranquilla, the program This is Habacilar began celebrating the victory of the Blanquirroja. The ‘Pitucos from the balcony’ did not hesitate to wear the national team shirt to jump and dance. “I feel Peruvian”, said Facundo González.