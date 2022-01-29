HBO Max’s new youth series euphoria has amassed a large number of viewers, so its stars have been favored with the increase in their net worth. Yes OK Zendaya Y Jacob Elordi They were already known for previous productions, the success of the series has generated a considerable increase in the money they have.
On the other hand, the series was the first acting role of several characters, such as Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Fezco (Angua Cloud). In that sense, we show you the current net worth of the most notable characters.
Zendaya
Zendaya’s reported net worth is currently $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Jacob Elordi
According to Biography Daily, Jacob’s net worth is between $2 million and $3 million.
hunter schafer
The outlet Popbuzz has reported that Hunter’s estimated net worth is $1 million.
Maude Apatow
Although the actress’s net worth is unclear, her famous parents, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, have a net worth of $108 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
sydney sweeney
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has a net worth of US$4 million.
Storm Reid
Various media have reported that the estimated net worth of the young actress is US $ 600,000.
alexa demie
Famous Birthdays has indicated that his estimated net worth ranges from $500,000 to $1.5 million.
barbie ferrera
The actress’s reported net worth is $2 million, according to Illuminary Net Worth.
Angus Cloud
Various media have reported that his net worth is estimated at US$230,000.
