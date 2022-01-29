HBO Max’s new youth series euphoria has amassed a large number of viewers, so its stars have been favored with the increase in their net worth. Yes OK Zendaya Y Jacob Elordi They were already known for previous productions, the success of the series has generated a considerable increase in the money they have.

On the other hand, the series was the first acting role of several characters, such as Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Fezco (Angua Cloud). In that sense, we show you the current net worth of the most notable characters.

The first season of Euphoria was highlighted by the makeup full of glitter and intense colors. Photo: Instagram/@donni.davy

Zendaya

Zendaya’s reported net worth is currently $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Zendaya as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. Photo: HBO

Jacob Elordi

According to Biography Daily, Jacob’s net worth is between $2 million and $3 million.

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs. Photo: HBO Max

hunter schafer

The outlet Popbuzz has reported that Hunter’s estimated net worth is $1 million.

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn. Photo: HBO Max

Maude Apatow

Although the actress’s net worth is unclear, her famous parents, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, have a net worth of $108 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard. Photo: Warner Media

sydney sweeney

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has a net worth of US$4 million.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in Euphoria. Photo: HBO Max

Storm Reid

Various media have reported that the estimated net worth of the young actress is US $ 600,000.

Storn Reid as Gia Bennett. Photo: HBO Max

alexa demie

Famous Birthdays has indicated that his estimated net worth ranges from $500,000 to $1.5 million.

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez. Photo: Warner Media

barbie ferrera

The actress’s reported net worth is $2 million, according to Illuminary Net Worth.

Barbie Ferreira as Kate Hernandez in Euphoria. Photo: HBO

Angus Cloud

Various media have reported that his net worth is estimated at US$230,000.