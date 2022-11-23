





In France, puppet shows attract children and adults alike. Throughout the year, puppeteer Jacky Carillier and his daughter Carole-Anne tour France with their Guignol show, which they have passed down from generation to generation for 70 years. Guignol, the most illustrious French puppet, was created in the city of Lyon in 1808. Two centuries later, the little character and his companion Gnafron have not lost their essence.