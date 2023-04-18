





On the Brittany coast there are more than 1,000 forts, remnants of the Second World War, most of them abandoned. But some have found a second life. The Lorient submarine base, in Morbihan, has become an ideal place for the manufacture of masts for racing boats. In Finistère, the Pointe Saint-Mathieu blockhaus has been transformed into a museum. And in Crozon, a young entrepreneur has decided to transform the tunnels of the arms depot into a brewery.