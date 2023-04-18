Wednesday, April 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, minute by minute in the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, minute by minute in the Champions League


close

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea.

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea.

Second leg of the quarterfinal phase.

real Madrid wants to certify on Tuesday the pass to the semifinals of the Champions before a
Chelsea, forced to react in this round of the quarterfinals of the continental tournament, after their defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu last week.

(It may interest you: Secretary of the Government of Medellín revives Petro’s idea about soccer teams)

Frank Lampard’s team will have to appeal to the epic at Stamford Bridge to lift the 2-0 win against them in the Spanish capital in a game that they face with casualties.

Chelsea will not be able to count on the injured Kalidou Koulibaly or the suspended Ben Chilwell, sent off in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Crazy brawl in American football: in twenty they attack an opponent even with helmet shots

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#LIVE #Chelsea #Real #Madrid #minute #minute #Champions #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The emeritus attends Chelsea-Real Madrid before his trip to Sanxenxo

The emeritus attends Chelsea-Real Madrid before his trip to Sanxenxo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result