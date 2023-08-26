Japan began the discharge of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. A discharge that will last for decades and will release a million metric tons. The Japanese government and the operator of the plant say that releasing the water is an inevitable step in decommissioning the plant. But neighboring countries such as China and South Korea have raised concerns, making the release a political and diplomatic issue.

#Asia #Discharge #radioactive #water #Fukushima #sea #sad #day #humanity