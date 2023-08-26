Electricity bill will have green flag for the 17th consecutive month due to good level of reservoirs

A Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) informed this Friday (25.Aug.2023) that the electricity tariff flag will remain green in September. This means that there will be no additional charges on your electricity bill.

The permanence of the green flag is valid for all consumers in the SIN (National Interconnected System) and means maintaining good levels in the hydroelectric reservoirs, despite the less rainy season.

The green flag has been in force since April 2022, reaching the 17th consecutive month without additional charge due to the favorable conditions for power generation in the country. Each flag is activated according to the energy generation scenario, which varies from favorable (green) to unfavorable (red, level 2).

According to data from ONS (National System Operator), the storage level of the reservoirs of the main systems in the country has been ranging from 75% to 90%.

The agency’s expectation is that the no extra charge scenario will be maintained until the end of the year, based on the available data, which allow for the updating of forecasts for activation of the banners.

FLAGS VALUE MAY CHANGE

The current values ​​of each tariff flag have been in force since June 2022, when there was an increase of 59.5% in the charge for the yellow flag, 63.7% for the red flag level 1 and 3.2% for the red flag level 2. Aneel is now analyzing a change in the parameters for activation and the new values ​​that will be in effect next year.

As anticipated by Power360, the technical staff of the regulatory agency proposed a reduction in the charging of additional tariffs on the electricity bill. According to the proposal, yellow should have the biggest reduction, with additional value falling from the current R$ 2.99 to R$ 1.88 for every 100 KWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed. Here’s the full (1 MB).

Here are the proposed values ​​per flag:

green – follows without additional charge;

– follows without additional charge; Yellow – from the current BRL 2.99 per 100 KWh to BRL 1.88 (-36.9%);

– from the current BRL 2.99 per 100 KWh to BRL 1.88 (-36.9%); red level 1 – from R$6.50 per 100 KWh to R$4.46 (-31.3%);

– from R$6.50 per 100 KWh to R$4.46 (-31.3%); red landing 2 – from R$9.79 per 100 KWh to R$7.87 (-19.6%).

The proposal considers energy acquisition costs in the current scenario. Despite the dry period, the reservoirs are full, which indicates that next year should not bring risks to hydroelectric generation.

A public consultation was opened with the objective of collecting contributions to define the values ​​of the tariff flags for 2024. The period for civil associations and other agents of the electric system to send information and suggestions on charges runs until October 6th.