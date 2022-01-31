In Street Fighter V there are powerful characters that steal the attention of their fans, but as this cosplay of chun–Li Y Rainbow Mika, there will always be some favorites in this video game. Although, unlike other works of representation, they used the technique of body paint.

The body painting It is an artistic technique in which the human body is painted (with due precautions not to generate an allergic reaction). Thus, Vicki Morales Y Maddie Mason they have recreated the fighting outfits of both girls using only paint:

in the cosplay of chun–Li from Vicki Moralesthe painting was in charge of Artsclusivityartist of U.S expert in this type of work. In fact, if you are interested in knowing more about this work of the fighter of Street Fighter Vin social networks He shared the process he went through.

In the same way, Maddie Mason shared in Instagram your job as Rainbow Mika in this collaborative cosplay. She is known by her fan community for body painting of other characters like Punisher, Spider-Man, among many others. We may soon see more of his work in this artistic technique.

A one-of-a-kind cosplay of Chun-Li and Rainbow Mika from Street Fighter V

make a cosplay of Chun Li Y Rainbow Mika by Vicky Morales and Maddie Mason It is a great decision given his great popularity among the rest of the characters in Street Fighter V. According to the survey of Event Hubsboth girls are in the top 10 of choice among the public:

Something curious about this cosplay of Chun Li Y Rainbow Mika is that both girls used some of the newer outfits in their body paintingwhich could be liked by the new public of Street Fighter V. Let’s remember that they are classic characters from the series, the first debuting in 1991 and the second in 1998, so their costumes have changed throughout history.

Follow the discussion about this cosplay from Chun-Li and Rainbow Mika, plus other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: