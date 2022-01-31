The fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) declares COVID-19 an endemic and not a pandemic as it is until now, implies that as humans we have to get used to living with the disease, that is, leading our daily lives and activities always protecting ourselves from it, warned the director of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), Doctor Luis Alberto Gonzalez Garcia.

He explained that the COVID-19 virus is currently in a pandemic status because there is community transmission, however, the trend is for it to become endemic due to its persistent presence on all continents.

Pandemic is because we have a global distribution of the virus and when we speak of endemic, it is that this virus is going to stay with us in time, we are going to have to learn to live with it, he explained.

As examples of diseases that have been declared endemic after being considered epidemics and pandemics, González García cited the cases of measles, influenza and tuberculosis, with which they have had to deal with To learn to live together.

Likewise, he stressed that diseases such as smallpox have been pandemics, then endemic and later eradicated, and for today there are only two deposits of it in the world and it no longer exists freely.

the doctor academic considered that the COVID endemic is the goal to be achieved by the health authorities, however, it will not be possible if there is not first a broad vaccination coverage to control the circulation of the virus that is constantly mutating.