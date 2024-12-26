12/26/2024



Updated at 10:09 p.m.





The artificial intelligence tool ChatGPTwhich belongs to the technology company OpenAI, fell this Thursday worldwide. Users started reporting that they were having problems with the ‘chatbot’ application around 8pm and it is still not working.

For now the origin of the problem is unknownsince Sam Altman’s company has not commented on the matter. However, the fall of the system has occurred both in Spain and internationally.

Users in Spain, Italy, Argentina or the United States have reported the problem. «Something went wrong. If the problem persists, please contact us through our help center at help.openai.com.”, is the message that appears when you access the artificial intelligence application and try to work with it.

(NEWS IN EXPANSION)