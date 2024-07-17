In the competitive world of smartphones, Amazon has launched an irresistible offer for technology lovers. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo, a high-end device, can now be purchased be yours for only $5,113, which represents a 34% savings about its price Originally from $7,699This is a unique opportunity to acquire a phone with premium features at an affordable price.

He Motorola Edge 40 Neo stands out for its elegant and sophisticated design. With a vegan leather cover, this device not only offers a luxurious appearance, but also a superior tactile experience. Its 6.55 inch pOLED display with resolution Full HD+ (2400×1080) and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth, clear viewing, ideal for enjoying series and movies with the best image quality.

Inside, the Edge 40 Neo It is equipped with a processor MediaTek 7030 and 5G technology, ensuring fast and efficient performance. With 8GB RAMthe device easily handles multiple applications and simultaneous tasks.

Besides, Its 256GB of internal storage offer ample space for all your files, photos and applications, eliminating the worry of running out of memory.

One of the highlights of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is its 5000 mAh battery, which provides exceptional battery life. With 68W fast charging technology, the device can reach 50% charge in just 15 minutes. This allows users to continue with their daily activities without long interruptions, adapting to the modern pace of life.

The dual camera system ofl Edge 40 Neowith glasses of up to 50MP, ensures sharp and detailed captures. Whether for casual photos or more elaborate shots, this phone offers superior image quality. Plus, its IP68 certification provides protection against water and dust, adding an extra level of durability and peace of mind for the most demanding users.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is an unbeatable choice for those looking for a high-end phone with advanced features and a sleek design. This offer represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a complete and modern device at a reduced price, ensuring a top-notch mobile experience.