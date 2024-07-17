Mexico City.- For the second half of the year, sales at establishments registered with the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD) are expected to maintain a positive growth rate, said José Luis Bezies, stock market analysis manager at Valores Mexicanos (Valmex), in a report.

“The data reflect a sense of normalization in the pace of growth after what was observed in May, and are managing to maintain a highly defensive trend during the second quarter of 2024, anticipating that these conditions could continue during the second half of the year,” he explained.

Yesterday, ANTAD reported that in June, nominal sales to Iguales stores, which consider all stores that have been in operation for more than a year, showed a positive variation of 3.3 percent.

Bezies said that consumption continued to remain at healthy levels in the second half of the year.

He said that this trend in goods has been driven since the month of May, largely by Mother’s Day and the Hot Sale.

By the end of 2023, the retail chains that make up ANTAD together group together more than 48 thousand stores, and the total sales area of ​​these establishments amounts to more than 22.1 million square meters.