A former great coach of Real Madrid believes that the Merengue club does not need Kylian Mbappé as a defector.

Kylian Mbappé is emerging as a potential rookie for Real for the next offseason. He could already have reached the Spanish capital last summer, but no agreement was reached between the two clubs. The Frenchman has just confessed himself that this destination enchants him and that he would like to make it the future stage of his career.

“Up front, Real have no problem”

The interest in question is mutual because the calls of the foot from the Bernabeu are not lacking. And this is what pissed off Leonardo, the Parisian sports director. That said, one can ask the question if the Spanish giant really needs his services, knowing that he has Karim Benzema at his disposal? Some are not convinced.

Among those who are skeptical of Mbappé’s ability to bring more to Real there is Fabio Capello, a former Casa Blanca (1996-1997 and 2006-2007). The Italian coach believes that his compatriot Carlo Ancelotti must strengthen other sectors as a priority: “They will need time to build a strong team, Madrid need a few central defenders. I saw them against Mallorca… Mamma mia! [Mais] at the front, they have no problem, even without Mbappé. They have interesting players, ”said Don Fabio in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

