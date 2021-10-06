Friday, October 8, 2021
Turkey Turkey ratified the Paris Climate Agreement more than five years after its signing

October 6, 2021
Turkey was one of the few countries in the world that had not yet ratified the treaty.

Turkey Parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement on Wednesday after years of waiting.

Turkey signed the agreement more than five years ago, but is one of the few countries in the world that has not ratified it.

The purpose of the Paris Climate Agreement is to curb global carbon emissions in order to halt global warming.

Turkey among other things, the fact that the country is defined in the agreement as a developed country, even though it itself considers itself to be a developing country.

The agreement provides compensation for developing countries as compensation, as they have not been considered to have accounted for as much of the world’s emissions as rich countries.

