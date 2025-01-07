During the largest technology congress in the world, CES, which is being held in Las Vegas at this time, Samsung has presented Vision AItechnology with which the Korean firm seeks to replicate the success it has achieved with the incorporation of artificial intelligence in its mobile phones. But of course, now on your televisions.

Vision AI has been introduced in the Neo QLED 8K QN990F, Samsung’s most advanced TV to date. With an ultra-slim and minimalist design, and an NQ8 AI Gen3 processor that enables features such as content upscaling to 8K, automatic HDR remastering and adaptive surround sound.

The artificial intelligence functions include ‘Click to Search’, which allows you to identify actors or places on the screen, and ‘Live Translate’, which creates translated subtitles in real time. Samsung Vision AI also introduces tools like ‘Generative Wallpaper’, which turns the TV into a piece of dynamic art.

These functionalities are very similar, if not similar, to what the Asian firm already has in its smartphones. Among them are ‘Circle to Search’, which was announced by Samsung exactly a year ago, call translation and wallpaper generation with generative AI. These are all things we saw last year.









Another of the novelties presented was the wireless technology of the One Connect Box, which is not new, but is now capable of being located up to 10 meters from the television, with it the screen only needs a single power cable. This allows televisions to be placed inside furniture without loss of image or sound quality, and the connection box at a greater distance even in another room.

Samsung has also integrated these technologies into its range of Lifestyle televisions, with models such as The Frame Pro. Let’s remember that this range of televisions aims to become another picture in the living room. In addition, thanks to collaboration with institutions such as MoMA, users can enjoy more than 3,000 different works in optimized resolution.

Finally, they have also announced a series of strategic partnerships with Microsoft and other AI platforms to integrate Copilot, which facilitates intelligent searches from the TV remote.