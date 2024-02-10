Welt: in the event of the collapse of Ukraine, about 10 million refugees will pour into the European Union

The defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the confrontation with the Russian army could lead to the collapse of the country. In this situation, European Union (EU) countries will face the largest migration wave since the 1940s, reports newspaper Welt am Sonntag citing sources.

In this situation, about 10 million refugees will pour into Europe, the German government has calculated. At the same time, most of them, with a high degree of probability, will go to Western European countries – primarily to Germany, experts predict.

According to UN data, about 6 million Ukrainian citizens are currently registered in EU countries. Of these, about 1.1 million now live in Germany. A new large-scale migration wave could lead to shocking consequences for the authorities of European countries, analysts concluded.

Earlier, the German newspaper Bild reported that since the massive influx of Ukrainian refugees to Germany, only 25.2 percent of them were able to find work. The main reason for migrants' reluctance to work is high social benefits. In Germany, the average amount of payments for visitors from Ukraine is 563 euros, and local authorities issue up to 471 euros per child. In addition, the local government also covers housing and additional expenses.