They have lost their public employment as a result of a disciplinary procedure, the Andalusian Government responds to a query from ABC through the Transparency Portal
The dreaded phrase “pick up your things, you’re fired” directed at an official has been heard very rarely in an office of the Junta de Andalucía. Only on six occasions that are recorded. Since February 5, 1986, when it was regulated…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Andalusian #Government #fired #officials #misconduct #years
Leave a Reply