Luis Chávez has been the most outstanding footballer of the last year. The midfielder from Pachuca achieved super leadership in the Clausura 2022 and lifted the Liga MX title in the Apertura 2022. He was also one of the most outstanding elements of the Mexican National Team in the 2022 World Cup. Thanks to his good performances, the midfielder has caught the interest of teams both domestically and abroad.
During the winter market, Monterrey made a juicy offer for both the Tuzos and the player, but Chávez rejected the proposal because his main objective is to play in European soccer. The soccer player who recently turned 27 declared that if he signed with another Mexican soccer team it would be more difficult for him to achieve his dream.
During the winter there was talk about the supposed interest of teams such as Bayer Leverkusen, Porto and Ajax, but none of these three teams presented a formal offer to take over the services of the elements that emerged from the basic forces of Xolos de Tijuana.
The weeks passed and it seemed that the Tri and Pachuca soccer player would stay at least one more semester in Mexican soccer, however, according to information from the Kery News account, the Dragones have entered into a conversation with Pachuca to sign Chávez before before the winter market closes.
According to this information, Porto would not want to pay more than 6 million euros for the Mexican midfielder and Pachuca would seek to get at least 8 million. In the next few days, the situation of Chávez could be defined: will he remain with the Tuzos to play the Clausura 2023 or will he finally fulfill his dream of going to the Old Continent?
