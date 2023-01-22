Figure skater Kamila Valieva said she was pleased with RUSADA’s decision to justify her

Figure skater Kamila Valieva commented on the decision to deprive her of the title of champion of Russia in 2022. Her words lead RIA News.

“The Russian Championship takes place every year,” the figure skater assessed the situation. She also stated that she was pleased with the acquittal of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

On January 13, it became known that RUSADA informed the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that Valieva was not guilty of violating anti-doping rules. It was reported that WADA is not happy with this verdict and will appeal to CAS. At the same time, the figure skater was deprived of the gold of the Russian Championship-2022.

At the 2022 Olympics, Valieva won gold in the team competition, but the Russian team was not awarded due to a doping scandal with her participation. In the sample of the skater from December 2021, traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found. At the same time, CAS allowed her to participate in the individual tournament, where she took fourth place.