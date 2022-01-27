Boruto: Naruto Next Generations brought back many characters from the classic saga of the ninjas of the village hidden in the leaves. However, there were those who stayed behind, but as this cosplay from Kushina UzumakiThey are fondly remembered.

Contrary to what one might think, this ninja had a great weight in the main story: Kushina was a girl from the ancient land of the Whirlpool. She was born with a special chakra so she was transferred to Konoha to become the next Jinchūriki of the Nine-Tailed Demon Fox.

In this cosplay of Kushina Uzumaki, we see her proud of her power next to her husband Minato Uzumaki. Giuzzys published in his deviantart her cosplay of one of the most tender and memorable moments of naruto shippuden, the arc in which we learned more about the family’s past Uzumaki.

According to the flashback we see in the series, she has a chakra capable of containing the power of kurama (just like your son). When she found out about this, she fell into a deep depression. For its part, Uzumaki Myth, the wife of First Hokage and the first Jinchūriki of the Fox, told the girl that the only way to fill that void she felt was to fill it with love.

And that was precisely what he did, as evidence Giuzzys in cosplay of Kushina Uzumaki beside yamato taichou What Minato Uzumaki. But how did this pair of powerful ninjas begin to fall in love?

The best cosplay of Kushina Uzumaki and Minato, Naruto’s parents

On his first day at the Ninja Academy, met Minato Namikaze, a boy who had the dream of being Hokage. Being a foreigner, the other children teased her and called her ‘Tomato Head’, due to her round face and red hair. However, he got closer to minato, the only boy who treated her kindly (as this cosplay of Kushina Uzumaki).

Kushina Uzumaki

One day, she was kidnapped by ninjas from Kumogakure due to his special chakra. Using her ninja techniques, she left strands of her hair in the hope that someone would find her. Alone minato he proved to be smart enough to understand the clue and was able to rescue her. This was the start of their relationship, which would eventually lead to the relationship we see in naruto shippuden.

