SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras and Novonor have postponed the sale of their stakes in Braskem after weak demand for the stock offering, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Pricing was delayed because Novonor’s lenders considered the price offered by investors to be too low.

Petrobras and Novonor decided to jointly sell their preferred shares in the company as part of a broader divestment plan. Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, plans to use the proceeds from the offer primarily to pay off creditors, as it filed for bankruptcy in 2019. For Petrobras, the sale is part of a plan to sell non-core assets and cut debt.

(By Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl)

