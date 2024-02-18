Mexican television is full of memorable moments and one of the most notable occurred in 2008 when Pedro Sola he got confused in the middle of a live advertisement that forever marked his image and cost him a good amount of money.

It was 2008, almost 16 years ago, when Pedrito was promoting a renowned mayonnaise brand which did not go as expected, since he ended up confusing it with the competition and for his serious mistake he had to pay thousands of pesos.

The driver of 'Windowing', Pedro Sola, had to pay the famous mayonnaise brand nothing more and nothing less than 75 thousand Mexican pesos for confusing it with another popular brand, an incident that came to light after finally making peace with the company and starring in a new commercial.

Pedro Sola already made peace with the brand and once again starred in a commercial for it, however, now he did it well, even better than on any other occasion, ending up being applauded for the great strategy he carried out alongside the brand.

