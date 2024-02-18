Mexico City.- The match between Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL did not end on good terms due to a brawl in the final minutes of the match held at the Sports City stadium Saturday.

Edward the Thirdof the UANL Tigersreceived the red card for attacking with a headbutt Carlos Rodriguez and that generated a fight on the field of play, causing the colombian player, Willer Dittaof Blue Crossalso left early.

However, in the Machine They see it as unfair that referee, Marco Antonio Ortizgave him a double yellow and then a red one when the central defender arrived to calm down and instead received a neck grab from Juan Pablo Vigon and a zap of Sebastian Cordova.

The defender would even have received a kick from technical director, Robert Dante Siboldiafter revealing the broadcast of the match that was in charge of the media TUDN.

Willer Ditta before breaking the ball

jam media

Although Blue Cross asked the Disciplinary Commission of the FemexFut investigate the case of Willer Ditta to reduce his punishment, reality paints a different picture, especially because of what the referee's card says. 'Gato' Ortiz.

According to the journalist, Carlos Ponce de Leonfrom the newspaper Récord, Marco Antonio Ortiz reported to Willer Ditta to be suspended for two games for “violence against the referee” in addition to his expulsion as a “match incident.”

Carlos Ponce de León's tweet about Willer Ditts

For that reason, Willer Ditta you could lose the duel against Club Leon on Wednesday at Nou Camp and the Young Classic against America club next Saturday at Aztec stadium.

