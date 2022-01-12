Operating a multimedia system while moving forward a few tens of meters every second is not without risks. Therefore, a fast response time and logical operation are essential. To prevent the testers from car week operated with insider knowledge, they tested eight popular models in the Volkswagen Polo and Renault Clio segment together with two readers.

The same list of sixteen everyday assignments was completed with each model of this so-called B-Class. These varied from setting an address in the navigation to searching for a radio station and from resetting the on-board computer to dimming the dashboard lighting. The Hyundai and Citroën finished tied at the top with a rounded average time of 28 seconds. Still, Autoweek puts the Hyundai in first place, because the difference between the two test participants is the smallest there.