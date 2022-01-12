Operating a multimedia system while moving forward a few tens of meters every second is not without risks. Therefore, a fast response time and logical operation are essential. To prevent the testers from car week operated with insider knowledge, they tested eight popular models in the Volkswagen Polo and Renault Clio segment together with two readers.
The same list of sixteen everyday assignments was completed with each model of this so-called B-Class. These varied from setting an address in the navigation to searching for a radio station and from resetting the on-board computer to dimming the dashboard lighting. The Hyundai and Citroën finished tied at the top with a rounded average time of 28 seconds. Still, Autoweek puts the Hyundai in first place, because the difference between the two test participants is the smallest there.
Renault and Ford follow at an appropriate distance. The Renault system benefits from a large screen, which means that a lot of information fits on it, but it sometimes reacts too slowly and the menu structure is not always clear. The Toyota system mainly loses on the cooperation with the on-board computer, which works much more complicated in proportion. Mazda and Mini finished sixth and seventh. Volkswagen’s system came last. It looks nice, but is too elaborate. In addition, it was the only one that did not work flawlessly with Bluetooth devices.
For the complete test click here.
#car #multimedia #system
Leave a Reply