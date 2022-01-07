The electric BMW iX is once again in the spotlight. Munich first presented the explosive M60 sports version, followed by the iX Flow Concept presented at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. It has a so-called E Ink function that works according to electrophoresis, a physical process in which charged particles move under the influence of an electric field. Just like an e-reader, but on a larger scale.

In the BMW iX Flow Concept, wrapped in a special wrap, this technology is used to rapidly adjust the body color by pressing the screen of the central multimedia module. According to BMW, it opens up new possibilities to personalize your car, because you can adjust the color to your mood, to your company or to the circumstances. Striking at the weekend, gray during the week…