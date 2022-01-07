Over the past day, 16,735 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia. Thus, the total number of infections in 85 regions of the country since the beginning of the pandemic was 10,618,035. Telegram-channel.

At the same time, 15 316 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were registered in the country a day earlier.

According to the headquarters, the largest number of infected people was detected in Moscow (3694), St. Petersburg (1291), Moscow region (899) and Krasnodar Territory (404). The smallest number of patients with COVID-19 was in Tuva (11), Magadan Region (10), Nenets Autonomous Okrug (3) and Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (1).

Over the past 24 hours, 787 people have died from complications. Over the entire period, 314 604 deaths were recorded. At the same time, another 22,035 patients recovered completely. Thus, since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,645,712 people have been cured of the infection.