The new launch trailer for Astro Bot is now out, showing us gamers that beautiful things don’t just happen in dreams, the touching trailer shows the cute little robot in his new title with a remix in the background of David Bowie and Queen’s song: Under Pressure.

Astrobot is enjoying great reviews and reception from the public who have already played the video game. According to Metacritic, it is currently on the podium of the highest-rated single-player game of 2024, which are quite important numbers for the PlayStation robot.

“Not only is Astro Bot a surprisingly good platformer, but it manages to balance a ton of awesome nostalgia with excellent, inventive levels that introduce new mechanics as quickly as they reference characters like PaRappa the Rapper.“They expressed in Team Asobi, the developers of this PS5 exclusive

Source: Team Asobi

Astro Bot: Release Date and Platforms

Astrobot It was released on Friday, September 6, 2024, exclusively for PlayStation 5, debuting to rave reviews and a great reception from the title’s players.

The Playstation mascot game will cost $1,200 Mexican pesos

both digitally from the console’s official store, as well as physically on disc.

Tell us, are you excited to play the game of the best little robot in video games? Have you already played the new title Astro Bot?