Many well-known chains in the United States are clearly being affected by the deliberate increase in prices in some sectors, which unfortunately causes Many of them have to close their doors for not being able to remain financially stable or for whatever reason.

According to the criteria of

That happened to LL Flooring, formerly known as Lumber Liquidatorswhich issued a statement on its official website announcing the measure it took: will close its more than 400 stores in the United States after having declared bankruptcy a few weeks ago.

After more than 30 years of work, the hardware company that was one of Home Depot’s competitors, explained that The negotiations they had recently did not produce a convincing offer.and that led them to make the decision to close their doors.

“Closing sales continue at 211 storesincluding the 117 store closures initiated recently and the 94 store closures already in process that were previously announced on August 11,” LL Flooring said, explaining that They made an agreement with F9 Investments for the sale of the company on a continuous basis.

LL Flooring will sell its stores Photo:iStock Share

When will LL Flooring stores close in the United States?

According to the company, while the process of closing all LL Flooring stores is being carried out, They will remain open to the public and will be at the service of their clients as normal.until the final closure is finalized, without having set an estimated date for this.

“During the Chapter 11 process and as the Company works to complete the going concern sale of the business, LL Flooring continues to operate generally in the normal course and remains focused on providing customers with a wide range of hard and soft surface flooring and an exceptional shopping experience,” the company says.

They also explained: “The 219 ongoing stores that are part of the asset purchase agreement, along with the Company’s online platform, are open and continue to serve customers with few changes to store operations and policies”, which was a surprising measure for many.