One of the most attractive offshore regattas in the Mediterranean, the long of the Sandberg Palmavela, has reached a milestone with 30 registered teams for its fifth edition, which will begin on April 26 in the Bay of Palma. With record figures, it can be the most disputed to the whole story.

The fleet, very diverse, is formed by the 100 feet of the British Maxi Tilakkakhana de Pascale Decaux, the 36 feet of the Palmesan Mentral Fast of Jaime Morell, and teams such as the Felix Comas Modul or the Samerit de Tito Moure. All of them are prepared to tour the Balearic archipelago in approximately 36 hours.





Gaspar Morey, main officer of the RCNP Regatt Committee, affirms that “it is always a challenge to design and hit the long time based on weather forecasts. For this we are going to several prediction models, in addition to all the team’s experience, to try to interpret what will happen every hour out there for a couple of days. ”

Morey also highlights that “one of the successes of the long monotony and enrolls ”.