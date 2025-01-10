What would you do if you discovered an app that gives you free access to millions of songs without advertising interruptions or payments involved? This is precisely what Musi promises, an application that has conquered more and more users.

But behind its attractive model, questions arise: is it sustainable? Is it legal? In a landscape dominated by giants like Spotify and Apple Music or YouTube, how is it possible that such a small startup has achieved so much? Musi’s story is not only a story of technological success, but also a case that raises legal suspicions and questions the limits of innovation in the world of music streaming.

From Winnipeg to the world: the birth of an idea

In 2016, two young Canadians presented their idea on the program Dragons’ Den, looking for financing for your music streaming app. Musi, conceived as a simple alternative without subscriptionsattracted immediate interest from investors. However, the judges did not close any deal, alerted by possible legal risks.

Despite this uncertain start, the app grew steadily. Today, Musi has exceeded 66 million downloads, remaining among the most popular in the App Store. You can try it here for apple and download it for Android by installing an APK.

The business model that baffles the music industry

Musi is differentiated by its approach: it does not host its own music, Instead, it uses YouTube videos to offer audio streaming. According to its creators, this ensures that they comply with YouTube licenses. However, some experts question this claim. While YouTube has licensing agreements with record labels, It’s not clear if these cover external apps like Musi.

Furthermore, its economic success is undeniable. With a basic interface, the app generates significant advertising revenue. According to Pixalate, Musi leads programmatic advertising revenue, raising more than $107 million in 2023 only in North America. However, this strategy could also conflict with YouTube’s terms of service, which prohibit modifying or blocking its ads.

Today Musi no longer has its two founders, which also raises doubts about who is behind it.

A growing phenomenon

Musi’s user base is mostly young. In high schools in the United States, up to 80% of high school students report using the app. For them, the combination of free, absence of annoying ads and a wide catalog makes it an irresistible alternative to traditional services. In an era where monthly subscriptions dominate digital entertainment, Musi represents an unexpected breakthrough. Of course, the underlying question is… Is it legal?

Although Musi says he operates within the law, his model is being scrutinized by music industry groups. Some record companies have announced legal action, questioning whether the app has the right to monetize YouTube content. Even YouTube could cut your access if it considers that you violate their conditions.

The case is not isolated. Similar apps have faced lawsuits that led them to shut down. Musi, however, has avoided this fate so far, perhaps due to its careful design that skirts the rules without explicitly breaking them.