The insurer Allianz Partners is once again considering taking over the contract to provide health care to Muface officials working abroadalthough it has not yet made any decision, as sources from the entity have confirmed to Efe.

According to information reported this Friday by various media outlets, Allianz Partners He has been studying the specifications for a few days that include the new tender for Muface International, which serves just over 8,000 officials abroad, a service that until now was offered by DKV, which It is also analyzing all the data.

This week DKV refused to participate in the second tender for the Muface contract in Spain, just as it did SegurCaixa Adeslas at the end of December, which leaves Asisa as the only candidate to provide health coverage to the 1.5 million civil servants and their families.

The situation of Muface International

However, the situation in Muface International is differentas DKV pointed out, when it communicated its rejection of the national contract, as they were the only ones who participated in the tender for the previous concert.

Although the new tender does not include the demands of the insurer, which had requested a premium increase of 30.35% and a duration limited to one year, DKV expressed its confidence in being able to reach an agreement with Muface for the international contract, although it made it clear that only if it had “adequate cost coverage.”