Saturday, August 13, 2022, 12:12



A total of 33 means, six aerial, work in the work of extinguishing two fires declared at dawn on Saturday in the town of Hellín. According to the Forest Fire Information System of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, one of them affects the area known as ‘Lomas del Gamonal’, a forest area with 90% Pinus halepensis (Fustal).

It was detected by the Emergency and Emergency Care and Coordination Service 112 of Castilla-La Mancha at around 00:32 hours and presents Level 1. At this time, a total of 107 people are working who make up 28 media, of them four air and 23 land.

The other fire, with Level 0, which affects this town in Albacete, was declared in the place called ‘La Celia’, was also detected by 112 and also affects an area of ​​pine forest. At the moment a total of five means, two of them aerial and three ground, work in the work of extinction.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) of the Murcia Region displaced from Cieza, as well as environmental agents and forestry brigades from Calasparra and Moratalla, also participated in the extinction of the Hellín fire.

At 4:00 am, the displaced troops from the Region withdrew to work on the fire that started in the area of ​​La Patoja, in Jumilla, for which level 2 of the Infomur Plan emergency was activated.