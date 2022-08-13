The market chain reaction began after the announcement of Sebastian Vettel’s retirement at the end of the current season. The farewell of the four-time world champion left an empty seat for Aston Martin, which was immediately occupied by Fernando Alonso, who will surprisingly leave Alpine at the end of his current contract, to try to lead a team to success which is investing heavily in the future.

With these two moves, the Alpine was left without one of its key men, although it was confident it had its young Academy driver, Oscar Piastri, ready to put its private test program to good use over the past few years. . However, a few hours after Enstone’s team announced that the Australian would take the second team seat alongside Esteban Ocon, Piastri himself posted a statement on social media denying that he had signed a contract with. Alpine.

The Melbourne-born driver reportedly had a deal with McLaren to join the Woking team starting in 2023, having no obligation to the French marque, but this has sparked a series of legal disputes that will now need to be resolved. by the motorsport governing body.

The president of the FIA, Mohammed ben Sulayem, spoke for the first time about the events involving Oscar Piastri and the two Formula 1 teams, explaining that they must find a solution within the governing body.

“The FIA ​​has a council to look into contractual disputes, and it exists to decide which contract is more important, or whether the driver has concluded both agreements at the same time,” the head of the international federation said. “We are now confident that its members will make a decision to put an end to this conflict.”

The board was formed in the early 1990s over a matter related to Michael Schumacher, who had an agreement with Jordan but then left it for Benetton, and can count on a number of specialized lawyers.

The problem with the Piastri case is that the FIA ​​may refuse to take action, as the Australian is said to have never had a valid contract with the Alpine Formula 1 team, but with the French brand’s Academy, and that this made a reserve in the Circus.

Therefore, it would be the Academy of the Enstone team that could ask Piastri to fulfill the obligations of the agreement, or a financial compensation for the expenses incurred for his development as a pilot.