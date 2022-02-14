inconsistencies. Many women visiting the prison consider the body search that they do upon entering the Aguaruto prison to be humiliating and even degrading. So, it is inconceivable how there are those who can enter long weapons and beer trays. Where do these things come in? Who are the accomplices? What will the authorities say this time, who claimed that the luxuries inside the Aguaruto prison had run out? With good reason, federal inmates even take refuge in staying in this prison, why not? If they have a great time. What will the current government do? There will be changes?

encounter. Nevertheless, the union leaders of section 53 of the National Union of Education Workers in Ahome are working to gain supporters in the teachers’ base in favor of Alfredo Heredia Sedano, leader of the dissident wing Convergence 53, and Ricardo Madrid, who emerged from the trade union officialdom. Pedro Leyva, José Antonio Armenta, among others, work in support of Heredia. It is said that this is supported by the government of Rubén Rocha Moya; while Dinora Pineda Miranda, a union leader in Ahome, among others, moves in favor of Madrid, with the support of the general secretary of section 53, Fernando Sandoval, who reports to former senator Daniel Amador. Tempers are heating up as the election date approaches: February 25. In Ahome, 15 elective assemblies will be installed; and in El Fuerte and Choix, eight. The votes are very close, with strong accusations from one side and the other.

walking. Around the Mazatlán Carnival, it seems that the governor of the state, Rubén Rocha Moya, lets time pass so that the preparations continue; and it is that, as long as it is not officially said that it is suspended, everything continues to be prepared for the maximum party in Sinaloa. By not adopting a firm position for or against the issue, he gives way to speculation, it seems to some that he prioritizes economic interests over the public health of Sinaloans; that he does not listen to the warnings of health experts. The governor allows time to pass without clarifying whether the massive party (the last one called 1.5 million attendees) has his consent or not.

gender alert. Despite the fact that Guasave is one of the municipalities in the state where the gender alert was established in the six-year term of Quirino Ordaz Coppel, the reality is that no progress has been seen in the fight to eradicate violence against women. Proof of this is that, so far this year, there are already 139 complaints that have been filed with the Immujeres for that reason. This municipality has a reaction cell to deal exclusively with cases of gender-based violence, but still no significant results are seen in this regard, which is why the authorities are required to channel resources towards that program, since this protection mechanism to the rights of women will not be able to fulfill its mission until clear actions are defined that contribute to the execution of security, prevention and justice measures in favor of women.

‘Guillotine’. Almost three and a half months after starting the municipal administration in Angostura, Mayor Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta has already made his first cut in which around four people left the City Hall payroll. Although the municipal president assures that these types of movements are something normal, but the ‘guillotine’ had not arrived since he took office due to the large amount of compensation that had to be paid at that time, while now the positions that go remaining vacancies will be filled by people who supported him during his campaign, which is the natural course of things, as “Professor Mayke” pointed out, so some took it in a good way and, without much scandal, accepted the cut.

