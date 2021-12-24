Third dose for all 16-17 year olds and frail 12-15 year olds. This is foreseen by the circular signed by the director general of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza, after the positive opinion of the CTS of the Italian drug agency Aifa. “The administration of one dose of Pfizer / Biontech Comirnaty vaccine, at a dosage of 30 mcg in 0.3 ml, as a booster of a primary course – we read -, regardless of the vaccine used for the same, to all subjects of the age group 16-17 years and to subjects of the age group 12-15 years with high fragility motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies, with the same expected timing for people aged 18 and over “.