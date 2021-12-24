Soutu | “You had to be a reindeer” – Finnish rowers sent an unbridled Christmas video greeting from the Atlantic

Markus Mustelin and John Blässar spend both Christmas and New Year rowing across the Atlantic in the Atlantic Challenge.

Rowing across the Atlantic is a tough physical ordeal, but in honor of Christmas, the Finnish doubles duo participating in the competition Markus Mustelin and John “To whom” Blässar made a Christmas video greeting.

“Are you ready, Rudolf?” Mustelin asks the horn-headed Blässar in the video.

“Yeah.”

After this, Mustelin would like to thank everyone who has supported the protection of the Baltic Sea, for which funds are also being raised through rowing.

“And Merry Christmas! Hi, you are a reindeer, ”Mustelin reminds Blässar.

“I had to be …” Blässar begins.

“Reindeer,” Mustelin recalls.

“I had to be a panther,” Blässar said.

“Okay okay.”

The duo began to be named sea panthers after they jumped into the sea in panther patterns in their swimming trunks.

Atlantic In the Challenge competition, the Finnish duo is still number one in the doubles duo and in the overall competition it is in 19th place. There are 35 boats involved.

The duo had advanced 759 nautical miles, or about 1,405 kilometers, by noon on Christmas Eve. There are less than 2,000 nautical miles left.