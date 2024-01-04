A particular event occurred in the 4 de Mayo neighborhood, in the Tucumán town of Banda del Río Salí, in Argentina, when Two thieves broke into a house to rob a house, but one of them lost sleep and fell asleep.. Shortly after, the owners of the home arrived and called the police.

The criminals entered the property through a narrow place they found, according to local media. The subject who managed to escape took part of the loot and is a fugitive.

(Also read: Police caught an alleged thief who hid on the roof of a store in Valledupar).

He broke into the house with another person during New Year's, taking advantage of the festivities

The fact that It occurred in the early morning hours of January 1, 2024was a source of surprise for social media users, since the companion preferred to leave his partner asleep and take a part of the loot from the house.

According to information from the local media Contextamong the objects that were stolen were clothing, perfumes and valuable items that brought together a total of 90,000 Argentine pesos (around 435,000 Colombian pesos).

The owners of the home arrived minutes later and found the subject sleeping, so they preferred not to wake him up and immediately call the Police, who They managed to recover part of the merchandise.

(Keep reading: He murdered his brother with a shotgun for keeping the family inheritance).

“It's a neighbor who broke into the house with another person during New Year's, taking advantage of the night. The damage caused by the theft must be taken into account,” said Augusto Moeykens, assistant prosecutor.

On January 2, the Fair's Flagrant Crimes Prosecutor's Unit filed charges against the suspect, who was known to be 29 years old and nicknamed “Curi.” The man would be detained for 20 days18 days less because he is a person who has problems with drug use.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL*with information from La Nación

More news in EL TIEMPO