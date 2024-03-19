Thibaut CourtoisBelgian goalkeeper real Madrid and who was in the final stretch of recovery from the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered on August 10, was injured again, this time when he tore the internal meniscus of his right knee during training. this Tuesday.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Thibaut Courtois, he has been diagnosed with a tear in the internal meniscus of his right knee. The injury occurred during today's training session. Progress is pending,” says the medical report.

Tears

Courtois left Real Madrid's training session in the white club's sports city in tears and tests confirmed a new injury.

After seven months out, the goalkeeper was in the final stretch of his recovery, days away from being discharged from the hospital.

“During the last weeks, since the end of February, he interspersed sessions with the group with his individualized work, and even his coach, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, had marked the return of the club competition after the break for international matches as the time to have its player again, the EFE agency said.