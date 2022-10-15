The worst fears of the madridistas have been confirmed: Thibaut Courtois will not be able to play tomorrow’s Clásico against FC Barcelona. The Belgian goalkeeper has been suffering from sciatica since he returned from the last national team break and has missed the last four games with Real Madrid.
In principle, it was expected that Courtois could be in top form ahead of the match against FC Barcelona, but the Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, confirmed the goalkeeper’s absence in tomorrow’s game: “Courtois is quite well, he feels well. He has trained very little and is not comfortable. He is ruled out for tomorrow. He is going to train more continuously next week. We will see for next Wednesday or Sunday, ”he said at the previous press conference.
Courtois’s is a sensitive loss for the Whites, because the goalkeeper was in a great state of form and in each game he used to make one of those impossible saves that give the team points.
Against Barcelona it will be Andriy Lunin who gets under the sticks in what will be his fifth consecutive game as a starter. In the previous four, the goalkeeper managed to keep a clean sheet against Getafe while in the other three, Osasuna and the double confrontation against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, he conceded a goal in each game.
Lunin signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 but has had a completely secondary role. In the first two seasons he was loaned out to Leganés, Valladolid and Oviedo, and since then he has been permanently in the shadow of Courtois. Despite the fact that he already knows what it is to defend the white goal, tomorrow will be his big staging and his performance will be closely followed.
