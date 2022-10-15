Latest dispatch from the desert transformed into a football field, at high costs in money and lives: the chief executive of Qatar 2022 Nasser Al Khater announced that during the World Cup there will be places where “to accommodate those who have drunk too much, to avoid risks for them and to others “. Because, during the world championship, match ticket holders will be allowed to drink alcohol three hours before kick-off and then for an hour after the triple whistle (it would be forbidden in the country, but the pharaonic sponsorships of these events are valid well a dribble to the precept). And if the hangover glazes are not suites like in the 5-star in which the reigning champion France will stay, neither do they tend to the 4 dilapidated rooms in which the Indian immigrants of the company that supplies the cleaning and kitchen staff of the same hotel are crammed: complaint from the broadcaster France 2. Another chapter in the dramatic case of workers employed in the emirate, starting with those in the construction of the plants.

Violated rights, inhuman treatment, coercion, deaths. The Guardian had spoken of at least 6,500 victims, other sources arrive at 15,000 and some believe there are even more. And, while certainly not enough, some boycott actions have begun. See the mayors of large French cities: no big screens in the squares for competitions. And in Italy? Popular football moves.





The appeal – with the display of the banner “A popular football at Fifa” – is signed by realities from all over Italy that fight against the economic and moral drift of modern football, including three Ligurians: La Resistente Genova, One Love Fc of Savona and Popular Soccer Spice. “The tacit assent with which FIFA is supporting the infamous practices implemented in the country is embarrassing”, with reference to workers, migrants, women, LGBTQ + communities (illegal homosexuality in Qatar, sentences of up to 7 years). “The decision to play the World Cup in Qatar reveals the true face of business football: human and civil rights overshadowed”.

Meanwhile, Fifa, with the deputy secretary Alasdair Bell, opens to the request of Amnesty International to set up a fund to compensate migrant workers for the damage suffered (without other specifics for now). He adds: “It’s not the easiest thing to do.” We add: it is little, it is late. –